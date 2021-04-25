When I hear that soccer belongs to the people after my team wins, it happens to me a bit like Woody Allen when he leaves to listen to Wagner on Mysterious murder in Manhattan: I have an irrepressible desire to invade Poland. Or the headquarters of the UEFA on Nyon. On sad days, though, I think that if football belongs to the fans, maybe they’ll force me to split the pay for this column among a few guys with flares, and I get even more depressed.

Does football belong to the people? If I think of C. and G., my friends from Athletic, with identity forged under the arch of the old San Mamés, I understand the poem; If I appeal to V., my most beloved Galician Madridista, football is orejonas and results, I have plenty of lilies. Not a trace of epic if I remember M., who after decades despising football, became the Barça At 40 and now he discusses offside with me. And let’s not say with S., blue and white china for Wu lei, who bought three t-shirts and is now trilling because he is a substitute although the Spanish be a leader.

Wu Lei, warming up with Espanyol.

Eric Alonso (Getty Images)

Fans, but… what fans? Without wanting it perhaps, when it is repeated that football belongs to the fans, it does not mean that football belongs to everyone. Unlike. Globality terrifies us because it equals us, and football fans are elitists. Mea culpa, me too: I idealize the football of my childhood, I love the Amarrateguis coaches and the short goalkeepers (are there any left?), I am passionate about returning to regional infra-football and its results, I prefer to play games than watch them, I cannot conceive of the line-ups without battering ram, I am horrified by the colored boots and disco music in the stadiums. Does that make me a better fan? For thinking that I do see myself in this mess, living in an evoked place, like the Benet region, nonexistent.

If football really belongs to everyone, in addition to the possibility that Poland (or UEFA) will invade you, you will have to share your scarf and your idea of ​​football with someone from the other side of the world who does not think like you. Who adores playmakers, prefers to watch games of the FIFA to the playoff of Second and never heard of in his life Sarrià nor of Onteniente. Football is theirs too, right?