People with an average income will receive an additional 67.42 euros net per month in their bank account next year. This is evident from calculations by HR service provider Visma | Raet about the influence of the plans that the cabinet presented on Budget Day. People with a minimum wage benefit the most. They will receive up to more than 200 euros more into their account. Calculate for yourself how much extra money you will receive.

