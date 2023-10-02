‘Just ignore it and it will go away on its own’ is advice that is technically correct in many cases, but is not always advisable. During pregnancy, for example. Or with traffic fines. Because if you wait too long, the fine can triple in amount. But if you’re persistent, they seem to want to disappear sometimes. And the CJIB is now going to do something about that.

The CJIB issues approximately 300,000 fines per year, 80 percent of which are paid within two years. If someone does not pay the fine after two years, it used to go to the Public Prosecution Service. According to a letter to the House of Representatives from Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind, a ‘substantial part’ of these fines will subsequently be dismissed.

Fines of 340 euros or less remain with CJIB for longer

According to Weerwind, summoning these late payers would be considered ‘little appropriate’. To ensure that fewer fines are dismissed by the Public Prosecution Service, the CJIB is now pursuing fines for longer. The state collection agency will now pursue fines of 340 euros or less for four years. This concerns all kinds of fines, and not just traffic violations.

Anyone who does not pay the traffic fine on time will first receive a 50 percent reminder. For a traffic fine of 50 euros, the fine becomes 75 euros. With the second reminder it became no less than 150 euros. Previously it was sometimes worth waiting two years, but that is no longer the case.

“As a result of the new working method, approximately 30,000 fewer criminal orders are expected to be transferred by the CJIB to the Public Prosecution Service each year and subsequently dismissed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the letter states. The Public Prosecution Service, the police and the Judiciary should be less busy due to the new working method that has now come into effect.