That’s a bit scary. The premium for your car insurance will go up considerably this year.

Just go to the supermarket to buy a chunk of cheese and you will lose 8 euros in no time. Everything is expensive and the end is not in sight. Now Independer comes with the message that car insurance is ALSO going to be considerably more expensive.

Pay more for your car insurance

Say it doesn’t work. The comparison site will let you know that the premium has risen by almost 20% compared to June last year. Let it sink in for a moment….

That’s just a lot, a lot in fact. For a lot of people this will be about 160 euros more in a year. If we look at a time period of seven years, the premium for third-party insurance has even doubled. All-risk insurance increased by an average of 8% in one year, which is a good 80 euros more per year. The WA + increased by 14.1%, which is 118.90 euros more.

Obliged

Well, you can think, then I won’t do it! However, that is not an option. WA insurance is mandatory and that makes sense. Because then you are (usually) insured if you cause damage to someone else.

What may work out favorably for you is where you live. The place where you live affects the amount of your premium. Factors that play a role, for example, are the number of burglaries in your neighborhood and the number of claims.

You pay the ‘least’ in Brabant, where the increase was a paltry 9.5%. You lose the most money if you live in South Holland or North Holland, where insurance costs an average of 1030 euros per year. That is the average premium of the WA, WA + and all risk insurance policies.

Rode

The reason that you will pay more for your car insurance is – Menno Dijcks of Independer tells you – the market. The premium develops along with the market. And yes, as described earlier: everything has become more expensive. But traffic accidents also increased by 10% in 2022 compared to 2021. Add to this the fact that repairs cost more and that labor costs have risen. It is even difficult to schedule a holiday check at your garage due to staff shortages, it is that bad.

Well, if you keep driving you have to pay. You could move, but for those few bucks a year no one will. You could consider not insuring your car all risk anymore, that will save money. Are you considering that? Is that an option? Let us know in the comments.

