“You won’t see me again”: Maurizio Beghè’s latest post on social media and the testimonies of his children, born from a previous relationship

Depression and madness. These are the constants in the last months of the life of Maurizio Beghe, the 61-year-old man who on May 5 first shot his ex, missing her, and then took his own life. To tell some puzzling details to the newspaper Il Tirreno, were Sabrina and Mirco, the two children that the man had from a previous relationship. The latest posts published on social networks, then, make the situation in which he lived very clear.

The crazy gesture made in the early afternoon of May 5th last year, it came to the end of a period of severe depression on the part of Maurizio Beghè.

The 61-year-old has ambushed his ex, being found in the house armed with a pistol. He first shot her in the face, narrowly missing her. The woman managed to escape and he, who remained at home with his two young daughters, barricaded himself in his room and took his own life with a bullet in his head.

The latest posts by Maurizio Beghè

Shortly before making the absurd gesture, the man had predicted everything in posts published on his profile Facebook.

Goodbye friends and not, acquaintances and not, you won’t see me anymore on facebook or elsewhere, I hope that some will remember me from time to time, I love you.

In the comments section many have tried to make him give upto convince him not to do things he might regret.

Nonetheless Maurizio Beghè went on his way and did what everyone knows by now.

The Tale of the Sons of Man

Interviewed by The Tyrrhenian Sea, Sabrina and MircoBeghè’s other two children born from a previous relationship, told of their father’s last years of life and the severe depression he had fallen into.

The guys said he and his partner, both of Carrara, had moved from Tuscany to Lombardy because her parents did not accept that relationship. They had problems with i criminal record of the man and with the large age difference between him and their daughter.

In Lombardy, the boys continued, the two girls were born and everything it seemed to go smoothly. Then, at the beginning of the year, the problems started.

The 32-year-old has denounced the man several times For violent episodes, the last one which took place at the end of April, and following which Beghè was no longer able to see his daughters. This estrangement from girls led him to a profound one depressionwhich then resulted in drama.