Recently you must have seen Shahrukh Khan in the new look during IPL. This new look of Shahrukh is being discussed everywhere. Meanwhile, an old picture of Shah Rukh has come out which you may not have seen nor will you be able to recognize Shahrukh in it. Yes, this black and white picture of Shahrukh looks like his college days in which he is seen in mustache.

This picture has been shared on the Instagram handle of ETimes and Shah Rukh is seen wicketkeeping and trying to catch a ball. Shahrukh’s hairstyle and look in the picture are completely different from now. However, ever since Shah Rukh has worked in TV and Bollywood films, he has rarely appeared in mustache. See, this old picture of Shahrukh



By the way, let us know that Shah Rukh Khan has been very fond of playing cricket since college time. For a long time, he is also the owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh was recently seen in a new look during the match of Kolkata Nide Riders in Dubai with wife Gauri and son Aryan. Shahrukh is seen in long hair on this occasion and there is speculation that this look might be taken by Shahrukh for his next film.