The planet Venus resembles our idea of ​​desire. It is a scorching, volcanic body, the hottest in the solar system. There each day lasts eight months: between sunset and sunrise an endless burning night passes. Due to a stormy collision, it is a planet turned upside down, rotating backwards on its axis. Contrary to the rest, the sun rises in the west. Although they did not know its astronomical eccentricities, the ancients intuited something when giving it the name of their goddess of the passions.

