United States.- Last week there was tremendous chaos within the Twitter social network, because in the blink of an eye hundreds of accounts of great personalities lost the famous popcorn check.

And it is that, as he had been warning since he practically bought the virtual platform for more than 44 billion dollars, the tycoon Elon Musk launched the Twitter Blue service which, among other benefits, provides account verification.

It is in this way that owner of Tesla Motors seeks to make the social network of the little blue bird have a greater monetizationWell, in your opinion, this platform has great potential in this regard.

However, it did not take many hours for the billionaire to return the famous popcorn, which now has three different colors, to many of the accounts of different relevant personalities in the world.

However, “mere mortals” are forced to pay the 8 dollars a month (something like 144 Mexican pesos at today’s exchange rate) to be able to enjoy this “status” within the platform, as well as other benefits.

For its part, another of the most outstanding functions of Twitter Blue It is the possibility of having subscribers, who must pay to be able to access the content that the creators publish on the blue virtual platform.

And it is within this framework that it has been surprising that in one of the screenshots that Musk published on his official Twitter account a few days ago, it was revealed that the owner of SpaceX has almost 25 thousand subscribers.

It is from those almost 25 thousand subscribers and, taking into account that the subscription costs around 4 dollars a month, that it can be intuited that the billionaire would be pocketing, monthly, approximately 100 thousand dollars (something like one million 800 thousand Mexican pesos) just for letting users see what he publishes.

The foregoing is much more surprising considering that, as he himself announced, for 12 months, content creators will be able to keep all the money that subscriptions generate for them.