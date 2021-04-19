Pets may be associated with humans easily, but when a person succeeds in establishing friendship with a particular animal, that is a story that deserves to be told.

This is what actually happened when the story, which brought together an octopus and a diver, was recorded in a documentary film.

A true story like this has the right to reserve a place among the nominees for the best documentary film at the Oscars scheduled for next Sunday.

“My Octopus Teacher” (My Octopus Teacher), which took 10 years, began as a personal video project by South African director Craig Foster to solidify his connection with nature by watching a curious octopus diving near Cape Town.

The female octopus shared her private life in a grassy marine area every day for a year before she died after getting married and laying eggs, and the two developed a strong bond.

Foster said that his relationship with the octopus introduced him to the fragility of life and the connection of humans with nature, and also helped him to become a better father.

“The really strange thing is that the more I approach her, the more she realizes that we are very similar in many aspects … I made a radical change in my life and the only way that enabled me to do that was to be with her in the ocean.”

Foster, mourning the parting of his girlfriend, offered 3,000 hours of video footage to fellow submarine and filmmaker Pippa Erlich, who recorded additional marine nature material under the cold waters of False Bay near Foster’s home.

The documentary, produced by the “Netflix” platform, attracted an unexpectedly large audience before winning the prestigious British “BAFTA” award. The film was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary Category.