If you have invested dozens of hours in the Final Fantasy VII Remakeunfortunately that won’t give you a significant advantage in the sequel of the game, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. As part of an interview about the new game published on the blog of PlayStationgame director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed that you will not be able to transfer your saved game or character builds from the remake to Rebirth.

Here’s the full Q&A:

Since this is a direct continuation of the Final Fantasy VII RemakeCan players transfer their save file and character builds to continue their journey in the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Hamaguchi: We have announced that the remake project of Final Fantasy VII will be a trilogy and that each installment will be an independent game in its own right. Because of this, the balancing of each game is done independently and a player’s levels and skills will not transfer from one game to another. However, we’ve created some special bonuses for fans who played the previous game, allowing them to start with something extra.

According to Square Enix’s listing for Rebirth on their website, those bonuses will be the subject of invocation. If you have saved data from remake in you PS5 of PS4 either PS5, you will get Leviathan. If you have saved data from the expansion of DLC of remake, Episode Intermissionyou will get Ramuh.

The blog post of PlayStation It has some other interesting details.

There will be new subjects that were not included in the first game. Red XIII will be playable and will have a new “revenge gauge” mechanism. Vincent Valentine may not be; although the new trailer for Rebirth gives us a look at the mysterious character, creative director Tetsuya Nomura doesn’t explicitly say that you’ll be able to control him directly in battle. (“There are characters that accompany as members in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth They will become official members of the party in the next title.”) There are a “lot” of mini-games, so I bet Gold Saucer will be a lot of fun.

And it seems that Rebirth will end right around the point where, in the original version of Final Fantasy VII for the PS1

SPOILER ALERT… from 1997

Aerith is killed by Sephiroth. “Although there are some changes in the order of the locations, the locations represented in [Rebirth] They extend to ‘The Forgotten Capital’, where the greatest destination in the world awaits you. Final Fantasy VII“Nomura said. It looks like we’ll have to make it to the end of the journey to find out if that moment will play out as it did before; I have a hunch it won’t.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released in PS5 on February 29, 2024, and you can watch a new trailer right now. Rebirth is the second game in a trilogy, and thanks to the new trailer for RebirthI have a guess as to what the third game might be called.

