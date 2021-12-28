In previous From Software games, we were able to wear rings to improve stats and explore mechanics.

Elden Ring is one of the games most anticipated Next year; the return of From Software with George RR Martin in a totally innovative and groundbreaking way. These adjectives will be observed both in novel mechanics and in those that are conspicuous by their absence, and this is the case of the game rings. Some objects that, compared to other deliveries of the Souls, they will not be part of our builds.

They will be unique items that are surrounded by history and eventsHidetaka miyazakiConsidering that the rings were already ingrained in other From Software titles, Hidetaka miyazaki, creator of the title, has spoken about it in the latest issue of the magazine EDGE, as the medium wccftech advances: “There are a couple of reasons behind this decision. First, yes, we have explored the rings as equippable items in many previous games (Dark Souls, in particular) and the talismans that we have now allow us to approach these ideas in a different way, with a wider variety of designs. “

However, From Software reserves a special role for these items in Elden Ring: “The second reason is that, of course, the rings exist as ‘finger rings’ in this game, but more as unique items they are surrounded by story and unique character events. So we wanted to give you a special position in the world of Elden Ring and also that they are different from a talisman point of view. “

We will have to wait until February 25 to check the new facet of the rings, something we try to get to avoiding all the spoilers that travel the network. Of course, Elden Ring excites even Miyazaki, who considers it his ideal game, and from 3DJuegos we have been able to try a bit of this adventure during the Closed Network Test. If you want to know our opinion after 10 hours of playtime, do not hesitate to read the impressions that he has left us.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, From Software and Miyazaki.