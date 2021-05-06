You have until May 15 so that the messaging application does not stop working on your mobile

WhatsApp is the most widespread communication tool. The instant messaging application has become an essential for day to day. Keeping in touch with those who are miles away is much easier thanks to the service Facebook bought a few years ago.

However, WhatsApp will stop working on some Android and iOS mobile devices. So that this does not happen, the application is advising through notifications. If you want to continue enjoying WhatsApp you will only have to open that message and accept the privacy policies.

The application user will have until next May 15 to show that you agree with the new conditions. Once the established deadline has passed, you will not be able to send or receive messages.