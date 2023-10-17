The users of WhatsApp in Android can say goodbye to two-factor authentication through SMS, which is insecure and annoying. The company owned by Goal announced in x (formerly Twitter) which is rolling out support for a passwordless passkey feature to all Twitter users. Android.

This new security option allows users of WhatsApp Use your face, fingerprint, or PIN code on your device to unlock and access your accounts, following the example of Googlewhich last week began asking users to create passkeys.

Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys 🔑 only your face, finger print, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account pic.twitter.com/In3OaWKqhy — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 16, 2023

Passkeys were previously being tested by WhatsApp in its beta channel, but now they reach regular users of the application in Android. At the moment Meta has not talked about compatibility with iOSand although there is still no news about support for passkeys of WhatsApp in iPhonessupport for Android It will be implemented in the coming weeks and months.

Add support for passkeys in WhatsApp, it’s a small step toward not having to memorize a password that could potentially be stolen in a data breach or compromised by phishing. This does not mean that the more than 2 billion users of WhatsApp are fully protected against all digital threats, but it should help make the experience easier and more secure for both those who already have good password habits and those who still set their passwords to “12345.”

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: I don’t remember the last time I had to use a password to use my account. WhatsApp but it is good to know that now we will have more security to protect it.