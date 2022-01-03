Samsung confirmed that their new display models will include a Gaming Hub, which will integrate Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now so that you have access to various video games.

The announcement was made within the framework of Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022), which takes place in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

This new function will have its own section within the menu of some smart TVs launched during 2022, although only on selected models.

Image: Samsung.

Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now Y Utomik They will be the first platforms included in this section and Samsung mentioned that more will arrive in the future, without clarifying which ones.

Since playing with a television control would be too cumbersome, models that include the Gaming Hub will have the option of pairing specialized controls, without the need to connect an extra device.

Samsung will have options for gamers

If you already have a console, the new models of smart screens will include buttons for quick access to them, as well as some extras that could be useful for you.

One of them is the game bar implemented in 2021, whose function is to show data such as the refresh rate, and if this was not enough, it also allows you to expand specific areas of the screen.

This new bet of Samsung It will also be reflected in the models launched in 2022, although new generation consoles may not be able to take advantage of them.

The most significant change is that smart TVs will have a 144Hz refresh rate, which exceeds those supported by PS5 Y Xbox Series X / S, which only reaches 120Hz.

At the moment it is not known exactly which models will add the famous Samsung Gaming Hub, but we will surely find out in the coming months.

