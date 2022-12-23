After the loss of users registered at the beginning of the year, this as a result of the pandemic, Netflix revealed a series of measures to offset its losses. One of these was the introduction of a subscription with ads, and the other is the removal of shared accounts. While this has already been implemented in a couple of countries, in the United States this will take effect early next year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix plans to implement an additional charge to share an account in up to two more houses in early 2023. Although at the moment there is no exact date, this could well happen between January and March, that is, in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

Although the ability to share an account for a family member or friend who does not live in the same house will still be possible, you will now have to make an additional payment. The media report has indicated that since 2019, Netflix has sought a way to eliminate this practice, since in currently almost 50% of their subscribers access their content this way.

Regarding the price, in countries like Costa Rica, Chile and Peru we saw an increase of only a couple of dollars, so it is very likely that this will also be the case in the United States. For his part, It is unknown when this change will reach Mexico and the rest of the world.. On related topics, subscription with ads has issues. Similarly, Netflix is ​​already working on a live action movie of My Hero Academia.

Editor’s Note:

This charge is controversial. For years, Netflix even went so far as to encourage users to share their passwords, but that has come to an end. Considering that subscription with ads has not been as successful as expected, it will be interesting to see whether or not many pay for this.

Via: The Wall Street Journal