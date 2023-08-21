It will be a while before you can ask your car to make coffee and drive you to the office. Practice shows that not a single car is really ready to drive completely independently from A to B. But the first steps are taken calmly, and they are very useful in themselves. For example, some Mercedes models can now find a parking space in the garage themselves.

What we said: it’s the first steps. For now, it’s just one parking garage, at Stuttgart Airport, and only the EQE, EQS and S-class can do the trick. You reserve a parking space in advance and then drive to an exit point at the beginning of the garage. With your bags you leave for the gate and the car will then park itself.

Also the solution against messy valet parking

The automatic parking service offers the same convenience as valet parking, but without having to worry about someone making extra laps with your car. Also, no one will run off with your keys to spend a few nights in your house. Mercedes itself calls it Intelligent Park Pilot with Automated Valet Parking.

Imagine that you no longer have to go up that dizzying tornado at the RAI in Amsterdam, or that you no longer have to drive endless circles at the Bijenkorf in Utrecht. The only pity in the case of the EQE and EQS is that the car does not hang itself on the charger. We still see possibilities for the car to drive itself through a small car wash.

Good prospect

For the time being, you can only go to parking garage P6 to let your new Mercedes park itself, but this technology will become increasingly common. Car enthusiasts will not easily want to give up the freedom of driving themselves, but few people enjoy wandering around in a parking garage. In a few years this will be a thing of the past – hopefully.