The arrival of God of War Ragnarok PC will be released on September 19, 2024. The truth is that we are not that far away from this happening so it does not sound bad to know what the requirements are to be able to run this game on a dedicated computer for the Master Race.

According to the information revealed by PlayStation on their blog, God of War Ragnarok On PC it will support NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3 and other technologies that help generate frames per second.

Thanks to this compatibility, the game will run at higher resolutions and more frames per second on various types of equipment.

On the other hand, this game from Santa Monica Studios will come with some extras for those who pre-order it, such as snow armor for Kratos and also a snow tunic for Atreus.

You should also remember that this game will be available through the Epic Games Store and also on Steam. To that we must add that it smells like you will have to log into your PSN account to be able to play it… Hopefully that won’t be the case.

God of War Ragnarok is getting demanding to run on PC and will take up almost 200 GB of hard drive

Here are the requirements revealed by PlayStation so you can run God of War Ragnarok on PC. As a quick aside, it’s worth noting that it will steal 200GB of storage space from your computer.

Also, in terms of graphics cards, if you want to run the game on high, you’re going to get away with a 3070, which is more or less standard on PCs at the moment. The processor isn’t that crazy either, but it will require something with around 8 cores, which isn’t bad.

Here’s the official graphic, so you can see that you’ll have to get a 4070 to see the hairs on Kratos’ beard in 4K.

Excited for the launch of God of War Ragnarok on PC?