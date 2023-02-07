You will | “Näsijärvi railo” haunts those moving on the ice in Tampere – The pictures show a dangerous phenomenon

A long and wide groove has formed on Näsijärvi, the flashing lights of the rescue service warn those moving on the ice of the danger.

To Näsijärvi a big groove has formed, which is why there is nothing to do on the ice at the moment, warns the Pirkanmaa rescue service. The approximately 2-3 meter wide channel stretches from Koukkuniemi to Siilinkari and from Siilinkari to Lentävänniemi.

“One person had already gone on a bicycle and fell on the ice, but fortunately got up himself,” says the fire marshal on duty at the situation and command center Jari Hiltunen Monday morning at 8 o’clock.

Another person also wanted to go on the ice, but the fire brigade was still there and warned the person not to go.

Hiltunen says later in the evening that the boy riding the moped had fallen on the ice near Ranta-Tampella around 5:40 p.m. According to Hiltunen, the ice there is “absolutely awkward”.

The moped rider survived with a scare and got up himself. The moped remained at the bottom, at least for now.

The Rescue Service unit had two flashing lights with them to mark the rail at the end of Koukkuniemi. Flashing lights remained to warn people moving on the ice at least until Tuesday morning. However, according to Hiltusen, they are not enough, and the groove should be marked better.

“It’s so close to the city, and people move around on the ice. It is very dangerous,” emphasizes Hiltunen.

The flashing lights are only visible from someone’s distance, but the track is long. Hiltunen warns that the groove may appear unexpectedly when, for example, you are riding a bike.

“The ice is moving all the time, the situation can quickly change, and there can be more ruts. There is no reason to go to the ice now.”

On Monday morning, there was a plank on top of the groove formed in the ice.

See also Hockey HIFK and JYP league match postponed, JYP team diagnosed with coronavirus infections According to the Tampere port manager, the groove formed in the ice is not actually an opening, but rather the fact that the ice has overlapped and water has formed on top.

To Tampere port officer Tuomas Salovaara said on Monday morning after ten o’clock that people from the port office have visited the spot to look at the groove formed in the ice and came to the conclusion that the groove is not being marked.

In addition to the big groove, other smaller grooves have formed in the ice, but the groove that stretches from Koukkuniemi to Siilinkari and from Siilinkari to Lentävänniemi is the biggest.

“Marking the entire gully is not a simple matter, and it is not appropriate. Rails appear during the winter every year and it’s quite normal. The same rules apply here as before, when moving on ice you have to be very careful and know the conditions in which you are moving”, says Salovaara.

Salovaara says that the next step is to check if there are any special danger spots in the area that would require other actions such as marking. So far, no such places have been found.

“There is, for example, a skating and walking route to Siilinkari on the ice. Those who maintain the routes, if necessary, for example, build bridges and mark them.”

Salovaara adds that the groove formed in the ice is not actually an opening, but rather that the ice has overlapped, as it were, and water has formed on top of the ice. He emphasizes special caution when moving on the ice, especially at dusk.

“If you’re moving on ice, for example, at dusk on a bicycle, it’s very important to have proper lighting and adjust your speed accordingly, as there may be dangerous spots.”