Google revealed the new version of its smartphone operating system. He Android 14 which despite being in beta promises some significant changes that you might hate.

The first Android 14 that has been released does not present all the expected changes in its final structure. However, it offers necessary elements to give us a sense of change.

One of the small changes that have been highlighted in the Android 14is that this will allow us to deconfigure all full-screen notifications, even those that could be considered irremissible.

This feature will allow users to block notifications that appear on “Full Screen”such as calls and other types of alerts and notifications.

This new function in the beta version of the new Android 14 was shown by the user of Twitter, Mishaal Rahmanwho informed that this option will be called “Manage full screen intents”, which will allow us to deactivate the full screen management of any application.

Accessing this setting will be as easy and in the traditional way in the Settings option by following the following route: (Applications> Special access to applications> Manage full screen attempts).