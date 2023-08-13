Miroslav Mihajlovic will be a football coach like his father Sinisa: the moving dedication of the young man on social media

A beautiful gesture that of Miroslav, one of the six children of Sinisa Mihajlovic. The boy, born in 2000, at the age of just 23 completed the course to become a football coach and obtained the UEFA C license, which he proudly showed on social media together with a dedication to who has always been an inspiration to him, his father.

Credit: miromiha – Instagram

last December 14th the world of football, especially the Italian one, learned with enormous sadness the news of the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The former Lazio and Inter footballer and coach of many Italian teams left after a painful and tiring fight against a leukemia which in the end left him no escape.

The left empty from Serbian it was huge for everyone, but especially for his familywho has always had the honor of living close to the great man that Sinisa has always shown to be even on the football field and on the bench.

A large family, the one created by Mihajlovic. the first child, Markowas born in 1992 in Rome, from a relationship he had at the time during his adventure as a footballer for Lazio.

He later met Arianna Rapaccioni, who would become the woman of his life, whom he married in 2005 and who gave him 5 other beautiful children.

In 1997 she was born Victoria and the following year Virginia. The two of them are the only females. Then in 2000 he was born Miroslavin 2002 Dusan and in 2004 the last one, Nicholas.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s son follows in his father’s footsteps

In recent days, the gesture that Miroslavfourth son of Sinisa Mihajlovic, he made for himself but also in honor of his father.

He has also always been linked to the soccerwith a past as a player in the youth teams of Lazio, Tor di Quinto and Sampdoria, has now decided to take another path.

After following the course in Coverciano to become trainerhas officially obtained the UEFA C license.

Credit: ariannamihajlovic – Instagram

He can then now follow in his father’s footsteps, true master of the bench. And since January he has been part of the technical staff of the Roman team Urbetevere.

Miroslav has announced this important milestone on social media, posting one in the stories photo of the certificate, accompanying it with a dedication for his dad, which has always been and always will be an inspiration. Here are his words: