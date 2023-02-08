Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, we have seen a series of measures that have caused controversy in this social network. Some of these have been aimed at monetizing a free platform. Now, it was recently discovered that TweetDeck, one of the most used third-party applications for this medium, It will be exclusive to those who pay for Twitter Blue.

Recently, the user known as TitterTakeover used reverse engineering to trace the new operation of the service. Thus, through his account he shared a message that has disappointed more than one:

“Welcome to TweetDeck, a Twitter Blue feature.”

It’s likely to be part of Ad-Free Twitter Blue (as that is the only place you can currently have an Ad-Free experience) — T(w)itter Takeover News  (@TitterTakeover) February 8, 2023

Alongside this, a preview of the new TweetDeck for Twitter Blue has been shared. Although at the moment there is no official information from Twitter, the beta page of this new version is already available, and some have already accessed it. Remember that Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription service where users can pay to have the blue tick and, in the future, access TweetDeck.

Like other third-party apps, TweetDeck has earned a lot of recognition for being a great tool for managing multiple accounts. Following the closure of Tweetbot, Twitterrific and other similar services, TweetDeck became the only survivor, and now we know why.

On related topics, Elon Musk adds impressions to Twitter. In the same way, ex-employees of the company do not know what happens to their compensation.

Via: TitterTakeover