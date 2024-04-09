The premiere of 'At the bottom there is room', season 11, left all viewers surprised with its shocking story. The América TV series, which is directed by Gigio Aranda, showed the struggle of Alessia, who is between life and death after being stabbed by Benjamín at the end of the last installment. Now all viewers are impatiently waiting to know what will happen to Diego Montalbán's daughter, whose fate was left in limbo, as shown at the end of the first episode.

In the new advance of 'AFHS 2024' We will witness the episode of terror that July will experience, who will once again see herself face to face with Benjamín, who would seek to kidnap her again to take her away from Cristóbal's arms. Will she be able to achieve her goal?

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 377 of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'

When does chapter 377 of 'At the bottom there is room 2024' come out?

The new episode of season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' will air TODAY, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The acclaimed series returned to the screens on April 8, which marked its return after a hiatus of more than 3 months.

During this period, expectation and uncertainty enveloped the audience, who were eager for news related to the premiere and the development of the plot, especially after the shocking closure of its tenth season.

What time does episode 377 of 'At the bottom there is room' season 11 premiere?

'At the bottom there is room 2024', chapter 377, returns to its usual schedule and will premiere from 8.40 pm (Peruvian time). Taking this into account, it will be broadcast immediately after 'This is war' and before 'The other Concha'.

Besides, 'AFHS' will resume its usual schedule, which was occupied by 'Súper Ada', a fiction starring Maricarmen Marín that came to an end and was in charge of filling the space left by the production launched for the first time in 2009 during her vacation.

Diego will reproach Cristóbal again for his relationship with July. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Where to see chapter 377 of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

To be part of the long-awaited launch of the new episode of 'There is room at the bottom'season 11, just tune in to the signal America Televisionthe channel that has been the home of the series since its inception and for which it was positioned as the most tuned media in its time slot.

What channel is América Televisión in Peru?

If you don't want to miss any details of the new 'There is room at the bottom' by America TV, you will have to pay attention to its transmission. To do this, below we will provide you with a list of their respective channels on different cable services:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' ONLINE and FREE?

To follow the release of episode 377 of season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' ONLINE, LIVE and at no cost; it is necessary to access América TV GO, América TV's streaming platform where all the details of the fiction will be available.

Katty and Maruja will seek to exact their revenge against Joel. Photo: composition LR/América TV

To use this service, it is required to create an account using an email and select the free option offered. In turn, the platform presents the option to subscribe to its monthly and annual plans at a price of S/9.90 and S/89.90, respectively, which include additional benefits.

What is the cast of 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?