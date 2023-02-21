The heartbreaking letter from Chiara Carta’s father published on social media, for his daughter killed by his ex-wife

It may have been the fear of losing her that led Monica Vinci to put an end to her daughter’s life Clear Charter. His dad had already filed an application for custody in the past and his intention was to present another one next April.

The woman last Saturday February 18th, took the life of his daughter, at the height of yet another quarrel. The suspicion now is that he did it out of fear of losing her and the maintenance of her ex-husband.

Piero Carta, the father, through his lawyer made it known that several years ago he had already tried to take away her custody of the daughter. The woman had been hospitalized due to some mental problems, but thanks to a medical certificate, she had been able take up again with her the child.

In recent times, Chiara and her dad had managed to get closer. She among her soon she would have turned 14 and she could have decided for herself which parent to live with.

And perhaps precisely for this reason, around 1.30 pm on Saturday 18 February, the mother decided to crime. She used a box cutter and hit the 13-year-old with approx 20 back slashes. Later he used a cable of the phone to choke her.

Monica, a few minutes later, tried to take his own life, throwing herself from the balcony of the house, but she didn’t succeed. She is now hospitalized in Sassari hospital and her life is not in danger.

The heartbreaking letter from the father to Chiara Carta

Dad’s love, I know I couldn’t read and reply to what I write to you, but my heart wants to communicate your soul. Hear me my daughter, your life was cut short at a tender age. Dad will never forget you. As long as my heart is beating, you will continue to be the first thought of the day. I have great so that you can always be remembered to be a valuable help to others. Hi my love, I love you.

With these words on social networks Piero Carta wanted speak with the daughter gone too soon. Now in the day today, it is expected the autopsy on the body and the exact cause of his sudden death can be established.