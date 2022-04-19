MontereyMeta will charge content creators fees of up to 47.5 percent to sell virtual goods on its metaverse, far more than Apple charges developers on its App Store, Business Insider reported.

The company indicated that it is testing virtual sales within its Horizon Worlds metaverse platform.

Content creators will be able to sell things like fashion accessories for users’ avatars and exclusive access to parts of their personalized virtual worlds.

Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have previously criticized Apple for charging developers a 30 percent fee for in-app purchases made through the App Store.

Zuckerberg noted in a Facebook post in November that Meta was making changes to help metaverse creators evade the App Store fee.

“As we build for the metaverse, we’re focused on unlocking opportunities for creators to earn money from their work. The 30 percent fees Apple charges for transactions make it harder to do so, so we’re upgrading our subscriptions.” so that now creators can earn more,” he said.

Meta charges a 30 percent platform fee for sales made on Meta Quest, its virtual reality system formerly known as Oculus. On top of that, Horizon Worlds will charge a 25 percent fee on top of the rest.

This means that Meta will take up to 47.5 percent of the sale price, leaving the seller with 52.5 percent.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Insider that the math was correct.

“If a creator sells an item for $1, then the Meta Quest store fee would be 0.30 cents and the Horizon platform fee would be 0.17 cents (25 percent of the remainder); leaving 0.53 cents for the creator before applicable taxes,” explained the spokesman.

“Over time, we plan to bring Horizon Worlds to more platforms, and therefore the platform fee will not always go to Meta. As Horizon Worlds rolls out to more platforms such as mobile, we expect those platforms to charge their own fee. The Horizon Worlds fee, which is 25 percent of the remainder, would apply after any relevant hardware platform fees have been applied,” it added.

Vivek Sharma, VP at Horizon, told Insider, “We think that’s a pretty competitive rate in the market. We think the other platforms can play their part.”