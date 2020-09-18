Bollywood’s ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn made his debut on the big screen in 1991 with the films ‘Phool Aur Kaante’. Nearly three decades later, Ajay Devgan has completed his 100th film in Bollywood with the film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

According to sources, the film ‘Tanhaji’ has become one of the highest grossing films with its box office collection. The film grossed Rs 367 crores worldwide, after which it can be guessed that Ajay Devgan is one of the richest actors in Bollywood who still manages to dominate Bollywood. So, let’s take a look how Ajay Devgan’s films have added zero to their earnings and how much their total earnings are.

According to Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity List, Ajay Devgan is at number 12 with Rs 94 crore. However, a large part of his income is earned through his films. Also, Ajay Devgan is also a successful producer. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan is also the face of brands like ‘Vimal Paan Masala’, ‘Hajmola’ and ‘Whirlpool’. Some reports suggest that after the success of the film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, his net worth has gone up to about Rs 228 crore.

Ajay Devgan, who blows big vehicles on screen, is very fond of expensive cars in real life. There is a collection of many expensive vehicles in his garage. In fact, Ajay Devgan is one of the first celebrities of Bollywood to own Maserati Quattroporte, worth 2.8 crores. Ajay bought this car in the year 2008.

View this post on Instagram Biker boys! A post shared by Ajay devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:00 pm PDT

Apart from this, Ajay Devgan also owns great cars like a Range Rover Vogue, BMW Z4, Mercedes S Class and GL Class, and Audi Q7. Sometime ago, Ajay bought the most expensive SUV in India, Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is said to be worth about 6.95 crores. Ajay is one of the few Indian celebrities who has a six-seater private jet.