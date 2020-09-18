Bollywood’s ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn made his debut on the big screen in 1991 with the films ‘Phool Aur Kaante’. Nearly three decades later, Ajay Devgan has completed his 100th film in Bollywood with the film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.
According to sources, the film ‘Tanhaji’ has become one of the highest grossing films with its box office collection. The film grossed Rs 367 crores worldwide, after which it can be guessed that Ajay Devgan is one of the richest actors in Bollywood who still manages to dominate Bollywood. So, let’s take a look how Ajay Devgan’s films have added zero to their earnings and how much their total earnings are.
View this post on Instagram
Repost @officialhumansofbombay We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul – I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out – he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he – I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed – it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives – he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him – he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me – that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal – we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue – we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! I wanted a long honeymoon – so we traveled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day – the film had done so well, but it was not a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that – it was tough. But eventually it worked out – we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much – we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content – we’re not too romantic or anything – we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!
According to Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity List, Ajay Devgan is at number 12 with Rs 94 crore. However, a large part of his income is earned through his films. Also, Ajay Devgan is also a successful producer. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan is also the face of brands like ‘Vimal Paan Masala’, ‘Hajmola’ and ‘Whirlpool’. Some reports suggest that after the success of the film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, his net worth has gone up to about Rs 228 crore.
Ajay Devgan, who blows big vehicles on screen, is very fond of expensive cars in real life. There is a collection of many expensive vehicles in his garage. In fact, Ajay Devgan is one of the first celebrities of Bollywood to own Maserati Quattroporte, worth 2.8 crores. Ajay bought this car in the year 2008.
View this post on Instagram
Apart from this, Ajay Devgan also owns great cars like a Range Rover Vogue, BMW Z4, Mercedes S Class and GL Class, and Audi Q7. Sometime ago, Ajay bought the most expensive SUV in India, Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is said to be worth about 6.95 crores. Ajay is one of the few Indian celebrities who has a six-seater private jet.
.
Leave a Reply