Seeing the figure and fitness of Bollywood actresses, every girl gets upset but let us tell you that these beautiful actresses of the film world work hard to keep their body fit.

Even after delivery, people are surprised to see the thin body of the actresses and try to learn about their weight loss routine. If you are also one of them, then read this article completely, because today we are going to tell you how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most beautiful women in the world, reduced her pregnancy weight after the birth of daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya’s pregnancy weight Like every ordinary woman, Ash also gained a lot of weight after delivery, which is being trolled for her. However, Ash had given more importance to raising his daughter Aaradhya regardless.

Aishwarya was upset with Vat Aishwarya was not at all upset about the increased weight after delivery during an interview. She was not bothered about reducing the weight due to people, nor did she put any pressure on herself. After becoming a mother, she wanted to enjoy every single moment instead of worrying about weight.

Aishwarya's Diet After Delivery The actress followed a very simple routine and diet to lose weight after delivery. In the morning, Aishwarya drank a glass of lukewarm lemonade to intensify metabolism. It was followed by breakfast which consisted of brown bread toast and a bowl of oats.

Aishwarya’s weight loss lunch Aishwarya Rai usually ate boiled vegetables, a bowl of lentils and some rotis at lunch. Aishwarya included a lot of things in the lunch to reduce her weight.

How was dinner Aishwarya used to have a light dinner in which she ate a bowl of brown rice with gill fish. In an interview, Aishwarya said that she loves dal rice and she eats everything in small amounts in a short time. She takes great care of porcelain size. Fried things stay away from junk food and fatty things.