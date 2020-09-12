It is generally said that there are nine months of pregnancy, but this is not so. The gestational period is from 38 to 40 weeks and there are four weeks in a month, so ten months have passed. When pregnancy reaches 40 weeks, it is called tenth month instead of nine months.

37th week of pregnancy

Now your weight will increase slightly more than in the last few weeks. Fluid retention in the ankles, hands, and feet will cause swelling. In the 37th week, the baby’s brain develops very fast. Now it will weigh about 300 grams.

This week a pregnant woman may have a headache and a stomachache. To deal with this, do yoga and breathing exercises.



38th week of pregnancy

At this time, the baby is unable to find a place to move inside the womb. His weight is around 3 kg. He no longer has room to grow further. But yes, it can definitely increase its weight.

If you have a stomach ache for one minute and every 10 minutes or less, then you are going to have a delivery soon.

39th week of pregnancy

You may find your weight gain much higher this week. You will also have severe swelling due to increased water retention. You need to rest a lot at this time. Now the development of the baby is complete and now he can take birth at any time. The weight of the baby is now 3 kg and length is 48 cm.

Pregnancy will keep both mother and child healthy

40th and 41st week of pregnancy

If your delivery is not yet done, there is no need to panic. Delivery date is not far away. During this time, there may be burning sensation and light fever while urinating. Now the weight of the baby is 3 to 3.5 kg and the length is 50 cm. If you are currently suffering from urinary infection or too much discharge, tell your doctor immediately.