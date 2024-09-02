Mexico is no stranger to astrological phenomena. While these events are rare, our country is in a position where it is not so complicated to appreciate everything that happens in space. In this way, it has been revealed that On September 17th, a ceremony will be held lunar eclipse partialwhich you can enjoy in the comfort of your home.

The phenomenon will begin at 6:41 PM, reaching its peak at 8:44 PMand will reach its penumbra phase at 10:49 PM. This way, you will have plenty of time to enjoy this event. Unlike a solar eclipse, you can see a lunar eclipse without any kind of eye protection, since there is no danger.

However, there is one very important factor that you have to consider, and that is the weather. Depending on the clouds, the visibility of the lunar eclipse will vary. Along with this, it is advisable to have some kind of telescope or binoculars to better enjoy this event. Lastly, It is advisable to go to a place with little or no light.such as a park or a forest. If you follow these recommendations, and the weather is on our side, you will be able to enjoy this event in the best possible way.

Remember, The next partial lunar eclipse that can be seen from Mexico will take place on September 17 between 6:40 PM and 10:50 PM. In related topics, we tell you when the next solar eclipse will be in Mexico. Likewise, this eclipse achieved something incredible in Mexico.

Via: Time and date