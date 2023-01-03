“Perhaps I will no longer remember what my life would have been like without you”: Aurora Ramazzotti dedicates a thought to the child she is carrying at the beginning of the new year.

A touching letter, signed by the daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti, addressed to the baby expected in the spring.

The inspiration comes from a phrase she has heard said many times: “You weren’t even born”. Before the pregnancy she had never given too much importance to these words, now she has realized how much the birth of a child marks a huge change in the life of an adult.

“I realize that the clock runs unstoppable towards the end of my time ‘before’ and that the moment ‘after’ of you is approaching quickly”, writes Aurora on social networks.

“And that one day I too will have these words on my mouth, I hope not filled with regret, while I will remember who I have been up to now. It makes you think that with the arrival of a new life we ​​give ourselves new life in turn, and that I really may never remember what mine would have been like without you”.

Aurora Ramazzotti describes her life before becoming a mother: “The last birthday, the last sleeps, the last New Year’s Eve, the last caresses, the last winter, the last outing with friends”.

“Every last time as it wears out will leave room for a first time, which, like every first time, I already know… it will be a beautiful disaster”.

She can’t wait to become a mother, even if in the past few days she hasn’t hidden her fear of the future from her followers: “Mi c ** o sotto calculata”.

But the end of his post clarifies: “And when they ask me if I have a bit of healthy fear I just can’t answer yes, because when I think about it, at that moment that will mark the beginning of time after you, all that what I feel is.. that I can’t wait”.