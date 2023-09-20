Heartfelt words. Jean Paul Santa Maria He has remained silent since his still wife, Romina Gachoy, confirmed their separation after eight years of marriage on her social networks. Despite this, the singer continued to perform alongside the Great International Orchestra. However, this Tuesday he published a video with a message addressed to his ex-partner. We tell you all the details in this note.

What message did Jean Paul Santa María send to Romina Gachoy?

Through his official TikTok profile, Jean Paul posted a video in which he appears with a downcast face and with the song ‘ADMV’ by Maluma. What surprised his followers is the message he wrote in the description. The artist assures that Romina Gachoy is and always will be the love of his life. He even tagged her in said post.

“You are and always will be the love of my life,” wrote Jean Paul on TikTok. Until the end of this note, the clip has not received a response from the Uruguayan model.

What was the reaction of users to Jean Paul Santa María’s video?

Users were not oblivious to Santa María’s feelings and took advantage of the comments box to leave messages of encouragement and improvement. On the other hand, Internet users also ask him to fight for his marriage to Romina.

“Fight for Romina and for the beautiful family they have”, “Jean Paul, don’t give up. Fight until you get it back. Romina is worth a thousand… they are a beautiful couple. God Enlighten them and bring them together again”, “She did you a lot of good! I hope they come back,” These are some of the opinions of netizens.

