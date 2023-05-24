The pain of the mother of Mattia Pusceddu, the 28-year-old who died after a road accident in Busalla, in the province of Genoa

Mattia Pusceddu he didn’t make it, he died a few hours after reaching the San Martino hospital in Genoa. The 28-year-old crashed into a tree in the night between 22 and 23 May, in the municipality of Busalla.

In a short time, the operators of the Green Cross and a medical vehicle reached the scene of the road accident and requested the intervention of the Fire Brigade. The latter have prepared to free the boy from the metal sheets of its medium.

Mattia Pusceddu appeared in serious condition, the paramedics have it intubated and transported with immediate urgency to theSan Martin hospital of Genoa, where unfortunately it went out forever after a few hours.

The whole community is in shock. Many messages that have been published on the web in these hours. Family and friends who wanted to say goodbye to the young man for the last time. Also there mom posted a sad postaccompanying it with a photo in which his Mattia appears smiling and serene.

You will always be my brightest star.

Even the stepfather and partner of the woman greeted his godson like this:

You were 4 when our lives intersected. Like a father I loved you and now you’ve flown to heaven. How much pain you leave us, life will never be the same.

Police officers are investigating what happened. The purpose is to rebuild the dynamics of the road accident and understand what made Mattia lose control of his vehicle. Perhaps, the high speed. No other means are involved.

The 28-year-old was originally from Oristano, but lived with his family in Busalla. He worked as metal worker for a tarpaulin company.

The inhabitants clung to the pain of the family members, numerous comments appeared under his mother’s post. Only those who have lost a child can understand theimmense pain that the woman is feeling right now.