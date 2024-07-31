This is a very sad moment for the swimming champion. Federica Pellegrini. The woman was struck by a loss that left her speechless and that will surely make her feel the lack of this person in her heart.

Mourning for Federica Pellegrini: the news leaves her speechless

The very good swimmer Federica Pellegrini she was hit by a very bad mourninga pain that is often not easy to describe. The swimming champion herself communicated this terrible news to all her fans, and decided to share it all on Instagram.

The words she used hit the mark and managed to convey the great love she felt towards this deceased person. A Friend who accompanied her in the most delicate phases of her life and who certainly saw her grow.

When Federica received the news of this person’s death, she couldn’t help but express her own personal message of condolence. Obviously, her fans immediately understood the champion’s suffering, which is why they left her many likes and many nice comments.

A dear friend has passed away: who is it?

Federica Pellegrini decided to publish on Instagram a message to remember the person who sadly passed away unexpectedly. It’s hard to accept Gio. You are and will always be in my heart. You saw me as a child, a teenager at war with the world, a woman and then almost a mother and your ice cream always healed my soul, but maybe it wasn’t the ice cream. It was you! Rome will never be the same without you. Rip.

The ice cream maker from Rome’s Parioli district dies John Barchettia man with whom Federica shared many moments of her life. The ice cream maker was very well known in Rome, which is why many other people from the entertainment world have offered their condolences.

We also remember him when he decided to send his ice cream to Pope Benedict XVIII and other celebrities for whom he had a great feeling sense of admiration. The man originally from Ascoli was now 83 years old and before dedicating himself to the world of ice cream he was a mechanic. A man with a good heart who very often did not even ask to be paid because he was the one offer his ice cream to the children.