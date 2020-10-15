A video of Akshay Kumar is going viral on social media these days. In which Akshay Kumar is talking about the worst habit as her husband. Akshay says in the Coffee with Karan show that his worst habit after returning home from a shoot is to watch the match. He said, “When I return home after my work at 6.30 am. I watch some sports after wearing pajamas.”

Even Akshay loves watching sports so much that he could not stay away from it even during Twinkle’s book launch. He added, “I still remember when you guys came for the book launch. I love watching cricket and sports. When she was talking, I had a look at the score and she knew that I Watching the score. This is my worst habit. “

Talking about the workfront, Akshay Kumar’s comedy horror film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ is going to be released soon. In this film, Akshay is playing the role of transgender. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani is also in the lead role. The film is set to release on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Apart from this, it will be released in theaters of International Market Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Akshay has also completed shooting for his upcoming spy thriller ‘Belbottom’. The film is said to be the first film in the world to complete a start-to-finish schedule during the Kovid-19 epidemic.