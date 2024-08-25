Alaudinov: Zelensky tearfully asked Kadyrov for forgiveness long before the SVO

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky apologized to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, before the start of the special military operation (SVO). According to him, he personally asked the head of the region to forgive Zelensky, who was then working in the Kvartal 95 studio.

Alaudinov said that Zelensky copies his words in speeches

The Akhmat commander said that he watched Zelensky’s speech and realized that he watches his videos and retells them word for word. In particular, this concerns the major general’s statement that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) planned to take Kursk in order to have a strong position at the negotiating table with Russia.

“If you watch my videos, cocksucker, watch the other parts too,” Alaudinov advised, reminding that Zelensky had apologized to Kadyrov long before the start of the SVO.

Ramzan Kadyrov. Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / RIA Novosti

“You should know that once, when you were very scared and cried, I sent my friend to ask Ramzan Akhmatovich to forgive you,” said the Akhmat commander. According to him, it was he who then appealed to the head of the region with a request to forgive Zelensky.

Zelensky apologized to Kadyrov for the video of “Kvartal 95” with the head of Chechnya

Alaudinov did not specify what situation he was talking about. However, in April 2019, Zelensky told Dmitry Gordon in an interview that he apologized for using footage of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in the program: one of the videos shows the Chechen leader crying after prayer.

According to Zelensky, the video with the head of Chechnya was included in the cut by accident, but he was told that it could hurt the religious feelings of Muslims. He asked for forgiveness from “the entire Muslim world”, adding that he was apologizing not for his actions and jokes.

Apti Alaudinov. Photo: Petrov Sergey / Globallookpress.com

Later, details of the situation emerged. The media, citing sources, reported that Zelensky tried to resolve the conflict with the head of Chechnya through the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the agreements, the Ukrainian president was supposed to fly in for a meeting with Kadyrov, but later cancelled the visit.