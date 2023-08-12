The elimination of Mauricio Mesones in “The Great Chef: Famous” caused users to fill social networks with comments and videos saddened by the third place of the interpreter of “I’m cured”. For many, Mauricio was the favorite to win the pot in the second season and be the great chef of this edition, thus becoming the successor to Ricardo Rondón. However, the dispute will finally be between the national actresses Natalia Salas and Alessandra Fuller. Discover here the comments of the users.

What did the users say after the elimination of Mauricio Mesones from ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

On TikTok, netizens did not hesitate to leave their opinions on the removal of the ‘Uncle Mauri’. Many of them reflected their sadness and indicated that, despite the fact that the artist will no longer be seen in the competition, they will continue to support him through his music and performances.

“Today our Mustafá Mesones lost”, “I cried like a child without his toy”, “Mauricio should have been in the final”, “Enough, I want to be alone”, “He had to win”, “Mustafá, you will always be our winner” , “Team ‘Cariñito’ your terror forever”, are some of the comments made by users.

Users regretted the departure of Mauricio Mesones. Photo: TikTok Capture.

Mauricio Mesones won the affection of the public after his time on ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Photo: TikTok Capture.

What did Mauricio Mesones say after being eliminated from ‘The Great Chef: Famous’?

“I leave this competition in four wonderful hands. They (Natalia and Ale) have reached the final because they deserve it (…) I am very happy and very grateful. One of my goals when I was here was to be able to value what I do, which is music. And thanks to this program, I have been able to reach more families, many people now listen to Peruvian tropical music and if this was a means to do it, I am happy.”said.

Mauricio Mesones took his elimination with the laughter and good humor that characterized his participation in elr eality. Photo; Latin Capture

