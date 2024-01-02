Martina Miani died at the age of 26 in an accident, her father's pain over the loss they are experiencing

These are days of great pain and torment that all of the family members are experiencing Martina Miani, the 26-year-old died while she was going to her boyfriend. They were supposed to celebrate New Year's Eve together, but for reasons yet to be clarified, the girl never arrived at her destination.

An illness, a distraction or a sudden obstacle are still many hypothesis which the officers who responded to the scene are taking into consideration, but obviously rebuild what happened is not easy.

Martina left the house on December 30th in hers Opel Mokka, had left Savignano sul Panaro to go to her boyfriend's house. They were supposed to celebrate together New Year's.

The boy, however, unable to contact her and not seeing her arrive, stopped immediately alarmed. He first called his family and then the police. All the research started from here.

Only several hours later, however, the sad truth. The 26-year-old lost control of her vehicle on the Ferrara-mare highway. After going off the road, she has broke through the guard rail and it ended in a ditch.

When the officers found her, she was now lifeless. For her family, her friends and all those who knew her the news, she was one heartbreak.

The pain of Martina Miani's father

Martina was the last of three daughters, she was only 26 years old. The father Augusto shocked by the seriousness loss lived due to an inexplicable accident, interviewed by the newspaper Il Resto del Carlinohe said:

So many broken dreams, we had arranged an apartment for her where she would go to live with her boyfriend. She lived very intensely for twenty-six years: she was a group with everyone, she was always smiling and cheerful, many knew her because among other things she was also a catechist.