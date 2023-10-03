The crash between the motorbike he was riding and a car in front of him was fatal: his friends, in disbelief, mourn the death of Leandro Matalone

He was called Leandro Matalone the young man aged just 32 who lost his life yesterday in San Bonifacio, in the province of Verona. Originally from Calabria, he had moved to Veneto for work. The crash between his motorcycle and a car in front of him was fatal. Many remember the young man on social media.

After a dramatic summer regarding the victims of road accidents, the autumn period does not seem to have started in a better way at all.

Unfortunately, clashes that occur on the roads of the town and which often cause them are commonplace victims of very young age.

Like what happened yesterday afternoon in Veneto, more precisely on the Regional Road 11, near Saint Bonifacein the province of Verona.

A large displacement motorcycle, according to what emerged, it is collided at a fairly high speed against the back of a car car that preceded it and was proceeding in the same direction.

Apparently the impact occurred during an overtaking attemptwith the motorcycle hitting the car from behind.

Riding the two-wheeler was Leandro Matalone, a worker from only 32 years oldwho after the crash was thrown several meters away.

Nothing to do for Leandro Matalone

The police immediately arrived on site, alerted by witnesses 118 rescuers.

The doctors and nurses began resuscitation maneuvers directly at the scene of the accident, but given the seriousness of the situation it was decided to transport the 32-year-old by air ambulance at the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona.

There the doctors tried in every way to save Leandro’s life, but in the end they had to give up declare his death.

They were traveling in the car a couple and their small childwhich fortunately are out unharmed from the left.

Originally from CalabriaMatalone had moved to the north a few years ago and was working as metalworker in a company in the Verona area.

There are so many condolence messages appeared on the web in recent hours, arriving mainly from friends, in disbelief at the tragedy that had occurred. Albertofor example, writes: