The next time you go to a Walmart location, you may want to pay attention to your ticket to find out if you were a victim of an extra charge that some customers have complained about and could mean significant losses for you, At least that’s what one man in Colorado reported.

According to the publication that David B. made on the Nextdoor platform, and which was taken up by the medium The Sunwent shopping at the Walmart located in Canon City when she heard one of the customers complaining that she had been overcharged, so she decided to check her receipt before leaving and He discovered that he actually had a charge that he did not recognize.

According to what he declared, and providing the ticket as proof, discovered that he had been charged an extra US$85.14 that he could not recognize, So he did not hesitate to approach the customer service area to clarify the situation.

The explanation they gave him made him even more angry, because They assured him that the charge was due to the cashier having swiped her finger by mistake while collecting his products.

The positive part is that they told him there would be no problem and they would simply refund the charge to his account. But since this did not happen immediately, decided to report it on social media.

His post received all kinds of reactions. Many users shared that they had to wait longer to find out whether they had actually received their money back or not, as such an operation could take a couple of days.

Others more him They recommended checking the ticket carefully before leaving the store, or just stop going to Walmart.

It should be noted that until now the largest supermarket company in the United States has not commented on the matter and that The client later clarified that he had received his money back.

What to do if you discover that the supermarket is overcharging you?

No further explanations were given about what may have happened at the Walmart store in Colorado. However, if you visit a supermarket and You realize that you have a charge that you do not recognize, Here’s what you need to do: