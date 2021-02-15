Frauds in the field of compulsory motor third party liability insurance remain a serious problem, insurers say. Sometimes conscientious drivers can also come under suspicion. Izvestia figured out what reasons could be the reason for refusal to pay MTPL and how to properly arrange for an accident so that you do not have to repair the car at your own expense.

The number of applications for OSAGO with signs of fraud remained virtually unchanged throughout the last year. According to the statements of the Sogaz company, 115 criminal cases were initiated last year, the press service of the company said. Scammers have increased their use of apps and dash cameras, and insurers have increased their vigilance.

Flight of “Juka”

A Muscovite Olga O. got stuck in long court proceedings because of the refusal of the insurance company to pay out on OSAGO. In March of last year 2020, Olga’s Nissan Juke was clipped on the Mitsubishi Lancer MKAD. As it turned out later, its driver avoided the collision and made a sharp maneuver. Cars touched – Mitsubishi’s right fender got used to the left fender of Olga’s car.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

From the impact, the Juke flew into the fence and received the main damage when it hit the bump stop. The entire front part of the crossover was crumpled, and the sedan only had small scuffs on the right side. The Lancer driver, according to Olga, immediately admitted his guilt, but the insurance company did not admit the fact of the accident and the damage received in it and suspected the atomobilist of fraud.

“According to the explanations recorded in the protocol, the motorist claimed that the car of the culprit was turned around and there was a collision with her Juke, but this statement did not correspond to the scheme,” Angela Glebova, a lawyer representing Olga O.’s interests, told Izvestia. – Nowhere else, except in these explanations, there were no statements that the car turned around. We asked this question to the perpetrator of the accident, but he did not indicate anything in his explanations. Therefore, in the subsequent court, we used what we had: the scheme that was drawn up by the traffic police. The damage to the vehicles did not show that there was a head-on collision. The traffic police officers who arrived at the scene of the accident issued an accident, in the protocol they indicated that the Lancer driver did not give way, as a result, they touched the left and right wings, she began to brake and she was skidded into the bump stop “.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Polegenko

According to the lawyer, her trustee did not have experience in registration of an accident, therefore, she could not assess some of the mistakes that the traffic police inspectors made. So, the participants of the accident, in anticipation of the traffic police officers, pulled over to the side of the road. As a result, the police issued the scheme of the accident in this form – one car simply stood behind another, but they did not indicate how the cars moved before the accident and how exactly the accident occurred. In addition, Olga O. did not take many photos from the accident scene, as well as the damage itself, and did not record the fence broken after the accident. There were no DVRs in the cars either.

Instead of payment – a statement to the police

Further, according to Glebova, her trustee conducted an independent assessment to determine the cost of repairs. It amounted to slightly less than 180 thousand rubles, taking into account the wear of parts. The accident victim sent the expert’s conclusions to her insurance company for damages. But, to her surprise, she was refused.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Nina Zotina

“The insurance company doubted that such an accident happened at all, and even saw signs of fraud in the actions of my client,” said lawyer Glebova. – There was no reason and evidence for this. The insurance company wrote a statement on the grounds of fraudulent activities, and the car owner was summoned to the police for an explanation. Of course, the police did not find any signs of fraud. “.

“There are signs of fraud in the case”

In parallel, the insurance company initiated a trasological examination based on the documents. According to the expert’s conclusions, the injuries received by Nissan Juke could not arise as a result of the specified circumstances of the accident.

“Insurers question the circumstances of the accident and assume that the damage was received earlier and there are signs of fraud in the case. In general, a refusal in traceology is a fairly common occurrence among insurance companies, ”the lawyer clarified. At the same time, Glebova emphasized: it was simply impossible to draw conclusions that the car could not receive the specified damage in such an accident on the basis of the case materials. They contained too little information.

Then the victim turned to the financial ombudsman – according to the law, it is impossible to go to court immediately without following this procedure. But she was refused from him – after another independent examination. As a result, Olga O. went to court, albeit without high hopes of success.

Photo: TASS / Valery Sharifulin

“We ordered a review by an independent expert in Moscow for the traceological study (a copy is at the disposal of Izvestia), at the Institute of Forensic Examination and Criminalistics,” Glebova said. – The conclusions say about the absence in the examination of a comparative study on the nature of deformations, as well as about the absence of a comparative study of the direction of forces that caused damage, and a full-scale and graphic comparison. This is considered a serious violation of the independent examination rules. In general, it was impossible to come to the conclusions made remotely, without going to the accident scene and comparing the tracks, and such conclusions should not be trusted. This is completely contrary to the methodology approved by the Central Bank. Nevertheless, the judge relied on the decision of the financial commissioner and the results of the second examination. She did not give a legal assessment of the review. “

The motorist did not dare to declare in court the need for a second examination – if she suddenly confirmed that the damage and the circumstances of the accident do not fit together, then the cost of the service would again have to be paid for Olga. And this, depending on the geography and qualifications of the expert, an additional 50-100 thousand rubles to the already paid services of a lawyer and the cost of a review. The second participant of the accident did not come to the final hearing, although he had previously confirmed that he fully admits his guilt.

As a result, the key role was played by the “remote” examination, on the basis of which the court sided with the insurance company and refused to pay the plaintiff. Nevertheless, Olga O. intends to defend her rights.

Take a photo, read the protocol

The lawyer warns drivers who have got into an accident: without detailed photos and videos from the accident site and contact details of witnesses, there is a high risk of being without compulsory motor third party liability insurance payments. According to Glebova, if insurers have minimal doubts, for example, there are not enough photos, they immediately appoint a trace examination – this is a standard practice, on the basis of which payment can be refused in the future. If some inconsistencies seem suspicious to the insurer, it is possible that clients will have to prove that they are not fraudsters.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexander Kryazhev

“Even better, if the car has a recorder, it becomes simply dangerous to drive without it, taking into account the different auto-fences. But there are also non-contact accidents – when the maneuver of a passing car leads to a serious accident. At the same time, the culprit may not even notice this. It is simply impossible to prove such an accident to an insurance company. For example, the driver’s car is no longer a new car, someone cut the car and left, but it all ends with a flight into the bump stop: the insurance company may decide that the car owner just wants to pay for the repairs, ”Glebova said.

The lawyer also advised to carefully read what the traffic police inspectors indicate in the protocol, and not hesitate to insist on correcting incorrect wording. As for the diagram, it should reflect the moment of the collision and a wide list of all the circumstances of the accident, and not just the position of the cars that have already pulled over to the side of the road after the accident.

Getting out of this situation will not be easy

After analyzing the situation from the outside, the leading lawyer of the European Legal Service, Orest Matsala, called the refusal to conduct a forensic examination erroneous.

“I understand the worries of the plaintiff about placing the costs on her shoulders, but there are no other ways of protection. Moreover, the Russian Civil Procedure Code imposes the duty of each party on proving what it refers to, ”Matsala explains.

The lawyer gave some advice on what questions to ask the expert if the testimony of the participants in the accident diverge and all the circumstances of the accident are not clear to the end.

“ Considering the damage to the transport participants in the accident, what should have been the trajectory of the vehicles in order to receive these damage? That is, you need to ask the expert a question in such a way that he replies that certain trajectories of these vehicles can lead to just such damage, even if these trajectories do not correspond to the readings of any of the participants. Further, I would recommend focusing on the fact that the discrepancies in the testimony of the participants in the accident may be caused by the stressful situation in which they find themselves. Not remembering all the circumstances of an accident is a natural mental reaction. I would put pressure on the victim’s lack of special technical knowledge in the field of motor vehicles. Of course, I would insist on calling the traffic police, who, perhaps, would confirm that they drew the diagram from the words of the participants in the accident and did not see the original location of the vehicles “.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

The AlfaStrakhovanie company explained to the Izvestiya correspondent: the trasological study carried out showed that no traces of vehicle contact were found. Consequently, this is not an insured event under OSAGO: such damage is covered only by the comprehensive insurance program. It is necessary to recover damage from an accident from the person responsible directly.

“There were no characteristic traces of dynamic contact with a solid trace-forming object in the area of ​​the alleged collision on the Nissan surface, comparable to the geometric features of Mitsubishi in the area of ​​the alleged collision. At the same time, during the inspection, defects were recorded on the front of the insured’s car during the inspection, typical for a collision with a solid, horizontally oriented track-forming object, which is typical for a collision with a barrier fence from the scene of an accident, which is present in photographs from the scene of an accident. Thus, the fact of contact between the two cars under the circumstances indicated by the applicant was not confirmed. The court confirmed the legality of this decision, ”the insurance company said.