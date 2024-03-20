This variant was therefore reserved for a very select club.

The term 'classic in the making' is thrown around very often, but the SLR McLaren is certainly one. Together with the Murciélago, the Carrera GT and the Enzo, this was the sports car that defined the 2000s. Yet they are not extremely expensive, because the SLRs are not built in limited editions.

However, today we have before us an SLR that was built in a limited edition. In fact, chances are you've never heard of this version in the first place. What you see here is an ultra-rare SLR McLaren Crown Edition.

The Crown Edition was also not in the price list, because this version was made at the request of the King of Bahrain. He had ten copies built to give as gifts to friendly princes. Hence the name Crown Edition.

Is the Crown Edition actually special? That just depends on how you look at it. Compared to a normal SLR, the Crown Edition is indeed special, because this version has more power (650 hp), a carbon splitter and spoiler, stiffer dampers and special rims.

However, these were the same upgrades as the 722 Edition. In fact, the Crown Edition is a 722 that is decorated slightly differently. Now that is no shame, because the 722 Edition is also quite rare with a circulation of 150 pieces.

How can you tell that this is a Crown Edition and not a 722 Edition? The easiest point of recognition are the rims. On a 722 these are black with a silver edge, here they are completely made of silver (and highly polished). A bit bling-bling, but still very cool.

The Crown Edition can also be recognized by the badges on the side and in the interior. Those badges look a bit cheap, but in the Middle East they think red and gold is of course a very chic combination. In combination with the white color, this is the ultimate Arab spec.

We don't know which sheikh owned this car, but we do know that the best man did not drive it. The odometer only reads 39 miles, the equivalent of 63 kilometers. In other words: this car is still factory new.

This SLR McLaren Crown Edition will be auctioned without reserve next month by Bonhams, during the Goodwood Members' Meeting. Considering the rarity and mileage, the estimated yield is still surprisingly low. Bonhams is counting on 200,000 to 300,000 pounds, equivalent to around €230,000 to €350,000. That sounds like a bargain.

