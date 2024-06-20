Filippo Bisciglia, well-known TV host, wanted to share with his followers the pain of the loss of his grandmother Vilma, a special woman who represented an important point of reference in his life. With a poignant farewell message, the host expressed all his affection and gratitude towards the woman who helped shape the man he is today.

Vilma she was a constant and loving presence next to Filippo, accompanying him in the most significant moments and giving him precious teachings that will remain in his heart forever. Over time the bond between the two has strengthened more and more, becoming an irreplaceable figure for the host.

Filippo Bisciglia’s grandmother is remembered with affection and gratitude by those who were lucky enough to know her, leaving an unbridgeable void in the lives of those who had the honor of sharing special moments at her side. With her spirit and her strength, Vilma left an indelible mark on the lives of anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. For his grandmother’s 100th birthday, on February 7, the host shared images and moments of life lived with one of the most important women in her life.

The remaining ones remain memories and the precious teachings that Vilma left as an immortal legacy. Her presence will continue to be alive in the hearts of those who loved her and appreciated her for the extraordinary person she was.

“Dad worked in a men’s clothing store, mom in a company that sold oil to large companies. In the afternoon I went to my grandparents, we lived close by. They were fundamental. Many mistakes they may have made with their children, they didn’t repeat them with their grandchildren, so they were perfect!”



With the memory of a life lived with love and dignity, Filippo Bisciglia says goodbye to his grandmother Vilmaaware that her spirit will remain forever beside him, illuminating his path with its sweetness and wisdom.