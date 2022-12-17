Sinisa Mihajlovic died, the moving message of her daughter Viktorija

She chose a poem by Eugenio Montale Viktorija Mihajlovic, eldest daughter of the former footballer and coach Sinisa who died yesterday in Rome after a long battle against leukemia, to remember and greet her beloved father forever.

Viktorija Mihajlovic remembered her father Sinistra through a post about hers profile Instagram combined with a series of photos with the dad.

The young woman let the words of Eugenio Montale “speak”: “I went down, giving you my arm, at least a million stairs and now that you are not there, there is emptiness on every step. Even so, our long journey was short. Mine still lasts, and I no longer need the coincidences, the reservations, the traps, the scorns of those who believe that reality is what you see”.

“I went down millions of stairs giving you my arm, not because with one eye maybe you can see more. I went down with you because I knew that the only true pupils of us two, although much clouded, were yours”.

Viktorjia Mihajlovic then concludes the poignant post with a message of love to his father: “I love you with all my heart dad, pure, rare soul, pride of my life, my hero, my BIG love. Wherever you are, I know how to love up to there”.