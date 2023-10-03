The man was 47 years old. Unfortunately the rescuers were unable to do anything for him after a van hit him head-on on the A1 motorway. Here is the dynamics of the accident

Salvatore Barone was only 47 years oldwhen a van hit him full on A1 motorway causing his death. The man, originally from Sicily, is one of the two people who died last Friday 29 September, between the Incisa-Reggello and Firenze Sud toll booths, shortly after the Chianti service area, at km 313. The entrepreneur leaves behind his wife and daughter.

Salvatore Barone was traveling on the A1 motorway when, between the Incisa-Reggello and Firenze Sud toll booths, a van traveling in the opposite direction hit him head-on. The half skipped the road falling on him. She couldn’t do anything to avoid it.

When the 118 health workers reached the site of the terrible accident, they could not help but confirm the death of the 47-year-old entrepreneur originally from Sicily. He was not far from Figline Incisawhere he lived with his wife and daughter.

The other person who lost his life is called Saverio Picerno. The 73-year-old man, who lived in Prato, was driving the van that skipped lanes, overwhelming Salvatore’s car. When rescuers arrived it was a pile of rubble.

The police carried out all the necessary investigations, after securing the motorway section. We need to understand what happened. Two passengers who were on board the aircraft were also injured Mercedes minibuses. Probably an NCC, registered to a transport company in Montecatini Terme.

Goodbye to Salvatore Barone: the community rallies around the entrepreneur’s family

You built dreams, not swimming pools. It’s not right to leave like this at 47, without a reason, only for a crazy car to hit you head-on while you’re calmly on your way.

This is one of the farewell messages read these days on Facebook. Family members, friends, acquaintances and simple fellow citizens are now rallying around the entrepreneur’s wife and daughter.