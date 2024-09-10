A man from Guatemala who had managed to American citizenship in 2015 based on a lie in the interview with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) He confessed the truth four years later and is currently facing legal proceedings He could be sentenced to ten years in prison, along with the automatic revocation of the document.

In their eagerness to obtain American citizenship, a document that allows one to work and reside in the United States, in addition to other rights that only citizens possess, many people lie. at the naturalization interviewbelieving that they would not be discovered. This is how Dorian Velásquez, 43 years old, answered negatively to the following question“Have you ever committed, assisted in the commission of, or attempted to commit a crime or infraction for which you were not arrested?”

Months later, the applicant attended another interview in which he again answered negatively to the aforementioned question and, by meeting the rest of the requirements, They gave him the document during the following yearafter take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States.

However, lies cannot last a lifetime, and little by little the truths begin to come to light. Four years later, Velásquez was forced to face the harsh reality that was in front of him one of the most uncompromising security systems in the world.

The defendant faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and automatic revocation of his U.S. citizenship. Photo:iStock Share

The truth that took away his American citizenship

After four years of the naturalization process, The defendant pleaded guilty to four lewd crimes against a minoras well as naturalization fraud by lying in the interviewThe crimes were committed between 2011 and 2015, but Velasquez was not arrested until he was considered a U.S. citizen.

In this regard, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of the Southern District of Florida stated: “Velásquez is scheduled to be sentenced on November 19 and faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prisonas well as the automatic revocation of your U.S. citizenship. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

In dialogue with the media Univisionimmigration attorney Ezequiel Hernandez spoke about the consequences of lying in the naturalization interview. “Everything that is stated in the application to request U.S. citizenship or the evidence that is attached, They hurt you if you lie. AND That record remains forever“, he stressed.