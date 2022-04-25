A community destroyed by pain, Giulia Gazzani, the daughter of the mayor of Castelbelforte, in the province of Mantua, died at the age of 27

Tragedy in Castelbelforte, in the province of Mantua. Giulia Gazzani she died at the age of 27 after a workout in the gym.

A painful and unexpected news that shocked her family and all those who knew and loved her. Last Saturday, April 23, the 27-year-old returned home after spending a few hours in gymwhen it was suddenly hit by an illness.

After the alarm raised by the family, i 118 rescuers they reached the place in a short time, but their attempts to revive her did nothing. For the young woman it was already too late and they could not help but record his death. Giulia was the daughter of Massimiliano Gazzani, the mayor of the town of Castelbelforte.

In all likelihood, the autopsy examination will be carried out on the lifeless body of the girl, the results of which will shed light on the actual cause of death. Giulia Gazzani was only 27 years old. She went to the gym and when she got home, her heart has it ceased to beat forever.

After the heartbreaking news, several messages appeared on the web from friends and acquaintances who wanted greet her one last time and show condolences and closeness to his family.

The deepest condolences from the whole Mantuan league to our friend and brother Massimiliano Gazzani and his family. It is a moment in which there can be no words of comfort but only our affection and our closeness for her immense pain and for the sudden loss of dear Giulia.