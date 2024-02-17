Serious mourning for Snoop Dogg, the artist lost his younger brother. Bing Worthington has passed away at the age of 44.

It was the famous rapper who broke the heartbreaking news through posts published on social networks. Snoop Dogg's words moved his numerous fans, who immediately arrived with the photos to leave him messages of support and condolences. The two brothers had a strong bond and always supported each other. They had lost their mother just three years ago.

You went back to your mother. Until we meet again.

In the most touching photo, Snoop Dogg's brother is portrayed delivering a cake to his mother. The well-known artist has not yet revealed the cause of the disappearance of Bing Worthington, but an Orange County law enforcement officer released a statement to the NBC Newsrevealing that in the coming days the man's body will be subjected to a autopsy examination and to a toxicological examination.

Who is Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is a rapper, American actor and record producer, born October 20, 1971 in Long Beach. He approached the world of music as a child, thanks to the choir of the Golgotha ​​Trinity Baptist Church. Shortly before entering high school, he had already learned to rap. The artist's adolescence was not easy, due to several problems with the law and several arrests, related to drug dealing.

At home his parents called him Snoopy, because of his appearance. A nickname that later became his stage name. Snoop Dogg achieved fame in 1993, thanks tomeeting with Dr. Dre. Together with him, she released a first album in 2004. From that moment on she achieved incredible success in the world of music and then broadened her horizons also in the world of television, acting as a guest star in TV series such as Las Vegas, Detective Monk, 90210 and Weeds. In 2022, you hosted the first edition of the Americans Music Awards with Kelly Clarkson.