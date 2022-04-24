The Guadalajara researcher Elena Anaya Haume conducted a long-term investigation about the factors that influence a marriage to be successful or not in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG).

Through a questionnaire that she designed together with two professors from the University of Navarra, the doctor in neuroscience and cognition concluded that couples in municipalities such as Guadalajara and Zapopan end up mainly because they do not attend on time emotional and psychological problems.

“People who, due to their personality characteristics, life experiences, conduct themselves with poor management of emotions such as anger, sadness or anxiety. That caused the breakdown of many relationships in the pandemic,” Anaya explained.

“It is the personal factor that most influences how people perceive affection, a person with high neuroticism does not adequately perceive the admiration and affection that other people have for him, this causes them not to feel loved and predisposes to a bad attitude in the couple “.

Among the keys to solving the problems that separate a good part of the marriages to the center of the State is attending to mental health in time.

“If you’re in a dramatic couple, who constantly break up and get back together, where everything is a matter of jealousy, you easily raise your voice, you feel vulnerable and helpless in the relationship, you need to realize that you’re either with the wrong person or you clearly have to deal with their emotional instability,” he explained.



