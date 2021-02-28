A few days ago the Outriders demo arrived on Xbox, Playstation and PC consoles, and many are testing this cooperative action proposal from People Can Fly. This is a demo, which does not expose any time limit and, in addition, all the progress obtained in the demo can be transferred to the full game. In this way, it has been sought how to achieve Legendary weapons in the Outriders demo and the procedure is not too complicated.
Since you cannot go up more than one level or explore beyond a certain point, many are wondering how to get the most out of it. demo to start on April 1 full. And so comes a small tutorial provided by theouterhaven, where it is explained how legendary weapons can be obtained in the Outriders demo.
Credits: theouterhaven
Throughout the first playable missions, there are a few side missions available. In these missions, someone is helped and generally we find a kind of raid that ends with a boss. And this may be extrapolated to any of them, but the case of the mission “Vengeance” found in the pre-assault area of the Solar Tower, in the first flag that is located. On the right, there is a bunker where a wounded soldier gives us a mission to eliminate a captain.
This opens a new mission that is accessed from a door of that bunker and is divided into two phases, an ascending battlefield with many enemies, and a second phase that exposes the battle against a boss that has fiery power. As explained by the medium, if you eliminate the boss and take the loot, when you return along the way and not with the fast trip, the enemies of the first phase appear and can kill you. If you allow yourself to be eliminated, you return to the starting point of that phase and the whole process begins again. If the boss is eliminated again, new rewards of higher value appear, up to the point of power Get legendary weapons in the Outriders demo.
It is not known if People Can Fly will provide a solution to this, or if these legendary weapons of this level really do not really suppose any advantage in the end game when facing higher level missions. The truth is you are going to find a very extensive demo, that gives access to a good part of the game to have that contact and try absolutely everything. Being a demo it does not expire and can be a good way to advance everything you need so that on April 1 you start shooting.
Outriders will go to 4K and 60 fps on Xbox Series S as clarified by the developer
Outriders is scheduled to see the light of day on both Xbox consoles and Playstation as on PC, having cross-platform play enabled.
