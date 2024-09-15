Johnny Ramone in 1978. Michael Ochs Archives

The second most widespread legend about guitarist Johnny Ramone (real name John William Cummings, New York, died in 2004 at age 55) is that the Ku Klux Klan symbolized him in one of his band’s great songs, The KKK Took My Baby Away. The thesis, which was propagated by the Ramones’ manager in the documentary End Of The Century (2003), revolved around the earthquake that took place within the group in the early eighties, when Linda Daniele left her boyfriend, the vocalist Joey, to marry Johnny. Although the relationship was never reestablished, the conflict did not end with the Ramones. Johnny feared that the singer would walk out, but, supposedly, the aggrieved party took his revenge in another way, through the lyrics of a song where he mocked the right-wing ideology of his partner – another point of friction – and recounted the abduction of his beloved by the white supremacist group.

The anecdote continues to be repeated, despite the fact that drummer Marky Ramone and Joey’s brother, Mickey Leigh, They have denied it. The triangle happened, although, according to them, in that song Joey spoke of another previous disappointment: his frustrated romance with an African-American woman whose whereabouts he did not know. But the myth that most haunted and irritated Johnny Ramone throughout his life was that of the poverty of the Ramones’ musical approach. “Very soon, some critics who did not know how to denigrate us labeled us as the three-chord band. But many of our songs, even from the last period, have more than three chords,” he defended himself in his posthumous autobiography, Commando (2012). Johnny died 20 years ago from prostate cancer, the third member to die in a short period (Joey in 2001 and Dee Dee, the bassist, in 2002) and was only just beginning to witness the t-shirt craze and the incredible late popularity of the band, which between 1974 and 1996 was not commercially important in the USA.

Frequently cited on lists of the greatest guitarists of all time, to the amazement of devotees of virtuosity, Johnny Ramone developed a simple but unbeatable style based on barre chords strummed down the line at breakneck speed. He could barely complete a solo, but the most seasoned right-handers would also struggle to follow his technique live. “I don’t think there was a precedent. To those who thought any decent guitarist could play like Johnny, I remember a journalist once saying, ‘Oh really? You try it. ’ Most of them would break a hand,” says writer and radio host Carl Cafarelli, author of The Beatles: The Beatles, when asked by ICON. Gabba Gabba Hey! A Conversation With The Ramones (2023), which compiles a series of interviews he conducted with the group in 1994, for their twentieth anniversary. “I bet Eddie Van Halen couldn’t play like that. Not for an hour!” sound engineer Ed Stasium confirmed to journalist Jim Bessman in Ramones: An American Band (1993).

Johnny Ramone in 1975. Eileen Polk (Getty Images)

Cafarelli gives the example of Clem Burke, Blondie’s percussionist, who joined the band in the eighties and lasted two shows, although he was, according to the music journalist, “an excellent drummer.” “Once Johnny or Dee Dee said that the Ramones played at the level of skill they had. It turns out that it was not that easy.”

Born into a family of immigrants in the United States in 1948 (his father was Irish and his mother was of Polish-Ukrainian origin), Johnny Ramone is remembered, beyond his tensions with Joey or his ultraconservative positions, for having forged the sound that marked later American punk, as well as alternative rock, noise or the thrash metal. Also because of the military discipline he imposed on the group, whose forceful staging he designed together with the original drummer, Tommy, analyzing hours of recordings. The band’s overwhelming live shows, which could unfold some thirty songs in just over 40 minutes, were rigorously timed, as confirmed by Joe Strummer, leader of The Clash, in the 2003 documentary, where he said that the guitarist kept updating him on the declines in his minute hand.

“One of the lessons I learned from them is that you have to give the audience your next song and give it to them now. People are busy!” Strummer said. “Johnny had a ruthless vision of how to do things. I bet he was a brutal boss, who would yell at rehearsals. It was showmanship in the best sense and everything had to be right. They taught us not to fool around on stage.” In his autobiography, Johnny Ramone confessed that the reason they strung together one song after another at such high speed was more pedestrian: at their early shows, they would fight over which one they wanted to play next, so there was no room for debate in a rush.

The Great Friend

Argentine journalist Marcelo Gobello agrees that Johnny played an essential role in the existence of the Ramones as we know them. “He was the one who managed the destiny of the band, especially after Tommy left. They were all quite difficult to handle, Joey with his obsessive compulsive disorder, Dee Dee with drugs, Marky with his alcoholism… With his organizational vision, he established that ironclad discipline and kept the band faithful to its principles,” he explains to ICON. Gobello gained the trust of its members in the last decade of the group and was the one who received, after a concert in Mar del Plata in 1994, the world exclusive of its dissolution from Johnny, a story that he tells in the book The Ramones: Too Tough to Die (2007, reissued by BoyJah Publishing in 2023): “I was about to chat with Marky when Johnny came up to me, said hello, and told me he was ready for an interview. I was shocked, as Johnny was quite reluctant to do them.”

The Ramones in 1979. David Tan/Shinko Music (Getty Images)

“He came to me and said: ‘I want to tell you something’, he had already thought about it before,” Gobello recalls. “And he told me that it was going to be his last year, that he wanted to stop before he stopped being good and couldn’t give people everything they were giving him. He wanted to retire like a boxer, at a high point, instead of ending up in decline. I was sad, stunned, but I was proud that he chose me.” Why do you think he chose him? “He told me that I saw and understood the Ramones’ foundation, much more than a three-chord band. They were more interesting than you think. They had the sixties, the Stooges, the Yardbirds… The Ramones are not usually associated with Led Zeppelin, but Johnny brought out the famous sound of his Mosrite [guitarra vinculada a la música surf] imitating Jimmy Page’s riff in Communication Breakdown”.

Before they gained recognition in the United States, the Ramones had their Beatles moment in Argentina. “It was a crazy experience, they filled stadiums for several nights in a row,” says Gobello. “It’s more of a sociological study, but here rockers really appreciate authenticity. People connected because they saw that they were like them. Everyone loved the Ramones.”

Although the Latin American writer was, at that time, closer friends with Joey than with Johnny, B-movies were key to the thaw. “He liked the cheesiest movies you can imagine. I recommended him a movie called Blood on the lighthouse [1960]he loved it and we connected from there.” After retiring, the guitarist planned to direct low-budget horror films, although he never materialized them, and became friends with characters such as Rob Zombie or Nicolas Cage, who finished the crazy remake of The Wicker Man from 2006 with the dedication “For Johnny Ramone”.

His book Commando He included an appendix titled “The Best of All Time According to Johnny Ramone,” which included lists of the musician’s favorite horror and science fiction films, as well as his favorite Republican Party members (Ronald Reagan, whom he describes as “the best president of my life,” being first), baseball players, and reference books on Elvis. In another section, he rated each Ramones album: he gave no failing grades, and out of 14, five were outstanding.

Johnny Ramone in California in 1996. Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

Carl Cafarelli, who this year published The Greatest Record Ever Made! (Vol. 1), a book about the best songs in history where it includes Sheena Is A Punk Rocker and Blitzkrieg Boprecalls: “He was shocked when I told him I liked him Something To Believe In [una rareza lenta de la banda]. His response was, ‘You like what?!’ He seemed like a very curious and surprisingly nice guy. He was nice to me. I’ve heard credible accounts of how difficult and irritable (or worse) he could be, but they don’t match my experience.” The journalist confirms that the hostility between the musician and Joey was evident, while Gobello, in the backstage chronicles of his book, describes that they had separate dressing rooms. The tensions lasted until the end: in his last interview, for Rolling StoneJohnny said he didn’t go to Joey’s funeral thinking that, conversely, he wouldn’t want Joey to go to his either.

“All of these things weighed on me for our fans, who I imagined would not be happy to know that their favorite band despised each other,” the guitarist lamented in his posthumous book. Gobello counters: “I found it very moving when Johnny, with Joey already ill, said that he would never go on stage again with the name Ramones. Beyond the problems they had, Joey was their singer. And they both loved the Ramones above all things.” The two were the only constant members of the group, from its founding in 1974, which is now half a century old, until its last concert in 1996.

In a bitter outburst, Johnny Ramone told journalist Charles M. Young in that final conversation, published a month after his death, that he never enjoyed the project of his life: “It should have been a lot of fun. But I don’t know when it was. We didn’t say anything to each other before the concerts. We sat down and, when the time came, we went on stage. If everything went as it was supposed to, I felt good. If not, I was upset. I knew that some of our records weren’t that great and that made me sick. On our last tour I doubted that they would miss us. I thought they would forget us.”

20 years later, Johnny’s widow and Joey’s brother have collected the grievances of their deceased and They fight in court over the Ramones brand. Marky, the longest-lasting survivor (although not an original member), continues to tout his repertoire and garner controversy, such as The cancellation of a concert in Italy due to the presence of a Palestinian flag. Like an essence to which one returns when in doubt, Blink-182 have disguised themselves as them for their reunion album, Sum 41 has featured CJ Ramone (bassist from 1989 to 1996) for a video clip of his farewell and senior groups such as The Offspring bring back covers on their current toursThe physical disappearance of its members and the endurance of their music prove that the Ramones were always much more than their human factor.