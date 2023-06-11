One of the surgeons named Karan Rajan revealed on his TikTok account a strange trick that could really help you fall asleep quickly.

Rajan’s trick is based on the opposite effect or what is known in psychology as “paradoxical intention”.

“Often the journey to sleep begins with a goal set, you lie in bed, your eyes open, you struggle to sleep without result,” Rajan said.

“On the contrary, say to yourself, don’t go to sleep, don’t sleep, in many cases you will feel tired and you will sleep, and that worked for me.”

On average, adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep each night.

